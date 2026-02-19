CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Favorite Forgotten Cakes

Premieres Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

These are some of the best cakes you've probably never heard of. First, it's Hot Milk Sponge Cake, which offers a science lesson on scalded milk.

Milk Street / APT Hot Milk Sponge Cake

One of the best recipes you’ve never heard of is Hot Milk Sponge Cake: because angel food cake sucks! Well—because it’s everything you wish angel food would be. It’s spongey and fluffy and tall, with a light, eggy crust, but it doesn’t melt in your mouth like cotton candy, and it’s not so cloyingly sweet.

Then, we make Broken Phyllo Baklava Cake, which uses broken pieces of phyllo instead of flour.

Finally, it's Invisible Apple Cake (Gateau Invisible), where thin slices of apple disappear into an egg-rich batter.

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

Tune in for a new season 9 of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television! From the original spaghetti and meatballs to bright Malaysian curries to Mexican street food, the ninth season brings culinary inspiration from more than 20 countries around the world.

