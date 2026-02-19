GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Challenger-In-Chief

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Guest: Michael Froman, President of the Council on Foreign Affairs. From a military raid in Venezuela to sweeping tariffs that toss aside trade rules, Trump is reshaping America's role in the world. What happens when the US moves from defender of the global order to its challenger?

Listen to the podcast: President Trump's power-first foreign policy with CFR's President

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television.