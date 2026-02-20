Premiers Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Christina McAlister for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Richard Cervantes (right) appraises a Ming Dynasty bronze Guanyin, ca. 1620, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Surprising treasures are in bloom during ROADSHOW’s stop in Maine, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles archive, ca. 1984, a 1920 James Joyce-signed book and a diamond & natural pearl pin, ca. 1920. One stuns with a value reaching $70K!

PBS / GBH Ken Farmer (left) appraises an Adirondack folk art table, ca. 1890, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Tiffany reactive paperweight glass vase, ca. 1911, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.