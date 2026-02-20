Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 20, 2026 at 10:33 AM PST
James A. Ffrench (left) appraises a 1932 Jessie Teed hooked zodiac rug in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Premiers Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Tune in to an all-new episode of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2, Mon Feb 23 at 8/7c!

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Richard Cervantes (right) appraises a Ming Dynasty bronze Guanyin, ca. 1620, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Christina McAlister for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Surprising treasures are in bloom during ROADSHOW’s stop in Maine, including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles archive, ca. 1984, a 1920 James Joyce-signed book and a diamond & natural pearl pin, ca. 1920. One stuns with a value reaching $70K!

Ken Farmer (left) appraises an Adirondack folk art table, ca. 1890, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
PBS
/
GBH
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Tiffany reactive paperweight glass vase, ca. 1911, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Michael Bertoia (left) appraises an Uncle Sam cast-iron doorstop, ca. 1915, in Boothbay, ME. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Christina McAlister for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News