Movies for Grownups® Awards 2026 with AARP

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:35 AM PST
Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming returns as host for this awards show in which Adam Sandler receives the Career Achievement Award.

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The event features outstanding actors such as George Clooney, Elle Fanning, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal and more!

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

