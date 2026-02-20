THEATRE CORNER: Tarell Alvin McCraney & Tiffany Nichole Greene

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we have the privilege of presenting an in-depth conversation with Tarell Alvin McCraney, the acclaimed playwright and screenwriter whose work includes the Academy Award-winning film "Moonlight" and the powerful play "Choir Boy." We also sit down with Tiffany Nichole Greene, a freelance director and the Resident Director of "Hamilton: An American Musical."

About the Series: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

