Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Venus & Serena, the Game Changers" showcases the remarkable journeys of Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest athletes in the history of tennis.

Your web browser is not supported Explore the remarkable journeys of Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest athletes in the history of tennis. Growing up in Compton, California, they shattered the sport's "country club" image to become top-ranked players. This film explores their careers, highlighting their resilience against discrimination and sexism, along with their contributions to tennis, fashion, and women's rights.

Growing up in Compton, California, they shattered the sport's "country club" stereotype, becoming the top-ranked players in the world.

Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images / Popperfoto MUNICH, GERMANY - 1991: Champion Serena Williams of the USA (right) and her sister and runner-up Venus Williams pose with their trophies after the Women's Final of the Compaq Grand Slam Cup tennis tournament at the Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany circa September, 1991.

The film explores the sisters' careers while highlighting their resilience against discrimination, bigotry, and sexism and their contributions to tennis, fashion, and women's rights.

Ben Lewis / Alamy/Ben Lewis MELBOURNE-JANUARY 30: Venus and Serena Williams of USA winning the Women's doubles final defeating Daniela Hantuchova and Ai Sugiyama in straight sets at the Australian Tennis Open on January 30, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television