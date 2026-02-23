Venus & Serena, The Game Changers
"Venus & Serena, the Game Changers" showcases the remarkable journeys of Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest athletes in the history of tennis.
Growing up in Compton, California, they shattered the sport's "country club" stereotype, becoming the top-ranked players in the world.
The film explores the sisters' careers while highlighting their resilience against discrimination, bigotry, and sexism and their contributions to tennis, fashion, and women's rights.
