AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Viri Rios; Max Foster; Natasha Sarin; Vali Nasr; Wynton Marsalis

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

On this episode, Mexican scholar Viri Rios discusses Mexico's unrest after the killing of a cartel boss. Correspondent Max Foster updates us with the latest around the Epstein file fallout in the U.K. Finance professor Natasha Sarin unpacks the U.S. Supreme Court's tariff ruling. Iran expert Vali Nasr discusses the latest tensions. Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis discusses his tenure leading Jazz at Lincoln Center.

After nearly 40 years, the legendary jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is stepping down as Manager and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. The world-renowned trumpeter and composer helped found this New York institution in the 1980s with a mission to build a more conscious, collaborative and creative world through the art of jazz. Marsalis joins the show to discuss his tenure.

About The Series: Featuring conversations with global leaders and decision makers on the issues affecting the world today, Amanpour and Company adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades.

