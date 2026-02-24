Give Now
NOVA: Stone Age Temple Mystery

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 24, 2026 at 9:55 AM PST
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history. The latest excavations at the 12,000 year-old Göbekli Tepe in Turkey are making archaeologists rethink the roots of civilization.

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Explore the science behind the headlines in PBS's premiere science series. With compelling stories and spectacular visuals, NOVA programs demystify science and technology for viewers of all ages and spotlight people involved in scientific pursuits. NOVA on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
