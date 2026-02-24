Stream the series now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

When a strange murder takes place in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury, the local police are baffled by a crossword puzzle clue left on the body. Fortunately, the famous cruciverbalist Cora Felton, known as "The Puzzle Lady," has just moved to town with her long-suffering niece, Sherry Carter. Behind the cosy façade of a demure older lady – an image that markets her best-selling crossword column and a popular brand of biscuits – is a chain-smoking, wisecracking, borderline alcoholic.

Not only is the persona of eccentric old Cora a lie, she isn’t the puzzle expert, she’s actually a fraudulent frontwoman for Sherry, the real puzzle expert, whose brilliant crossword puzzles have become a national sensation. Despite her lack of expertise, Cora cannot help but turn enthusiastically to amateur sleuthing, much to the chagrin of Detective Chief Inspector Hooper who wishes he’d never involved her in the first place !

Hooper holds the most senior rank in a woefully understaffed local police station. He’s a perfectly competent DCI, but has had very little experience with serious crime, particularly murder – until now. He moans when Cora sticks her nose in his cases, but forgives her because she always saves the day in the end. Not only does Cora crack this murder case, she discovers a knack for solving murders, and as it turns out, Bakerbury isn’t as sleepy as it looks.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: When a murder takes place in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury, the local police are baffled by a crossword puzzle left on the body. With their case going nowhere, they turn reluctantly to Cora Felton, a recent arrival in Bakerbury, whose fame as the eponymous “Puzzle Lady” suggests she can help DCI Hooper and the Bakerbury police unravel the crossword clue and solve its first murder case.

Episode 2: Bakerbury’s Graveyard Killer is still on the loose. The Puzzle Lady is keeping tabs on her prime suspects while the police fail to make a breakthrough. As Cora gets closer to discovering the killer’s identity, she receives misleading clues aiming to stall her investigation. When the motive behind the murders becomes clear, Cora must hatch a plan and trap the murderer before it’s too late.

Episode 3: It’s Cora’s birthday and she’s not happy about this reminder of her age. Bakerbury townsfolk keep surprising her with crossword-puzzle themed gifts, but she’s itching for another case to solve. So, she’s thrilled when solicitor Becky hires her to dig into a convicted killer's case.

Episode 4: After the abrupt end to Cora’s birthday party with the murder of PI Burns, Cora finds herself in hot water with Hooper. Cut out of the police investigation, she taps into the unorthodox talent of Jimmi and Katy to unravel the clues. Cora discovers a dark conspiracy at the heart of picturesque Bakerbury and makes a powerful enemy.

Episode 5: Rock star Dennis Pride is in Bakerbury for a gig and his fans go wild. Anton is excited to cover the story, until Sherry drops the bombshell that Dennis is her abusive ex-husband. Another murder shakes up Bakerbury and evidence points to Dennis as the prime suspect, though everyone thinks Hooper’s best friend knows more than he claims. Meanwhile the Puzzle Lady has a suitor; the enigmatic Gilbert.

Episode 6: When one of the suspects in the Gloria Hendrix case is found murdered, Cora puts her life on the line to catch the killer, and faces her toughest choice yet, when Hooper falls victim to her nemesis Mayor Firth and only she can save him; at stake is everything Cora and Sherry have built. Will the Puzzle Lady live to fight another day?

Credits: Produced by Factual Fiction & December Films