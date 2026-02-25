The Forsytes: An Inside Look

Stream a preview now / Watch Saturday, Feb. 28 at 11 p.m. + Encore Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m on KPBS TV

Go behind the scenes in an extended sneak preview of the MASTERPIECE series, THE FORSYTES. Hear from the cast as they describe the work involved with bringing us back to the early 20th century in this lavish production.

Go behind the scenes with the cast and creators for an extended sneak preview of the new MASTERPIECE series inspired by The Forsyte Saga novels. Desire, ambition and betrayal simmer at the heart of a sumptuous period drama about a wealthy stockbroking Victorian-era family, whose generations are torn between tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love.

THE FORSYTES On MASTERPIECE, a six part series, premieres Sunday, March 22 - April 26, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.