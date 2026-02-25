The Forsytes: An Inside Look
Stream a preview now / Watch Saturday, Feb. 28 at 11 p.m. + Encore Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m on KPBS TV
Go behind the scenes in an extended sneak preview of the MASTERPIECE series, THE FORSYTES. Hear from the cast as they describe the work involved with bringing us back to the early 20th century in this lavish production.
THE FORSYTES On MASTERPIECE, a six part series, premieres Sunday, March 22 - April 26, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
