GREAT PERFORMANCES: Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall

Premieres Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 / Stream with KPBS+ (6 p.m. PT)

Following a win at the 2026 Grammy Awards for Best Jazz vocal album and double wins at the Grammys in 2023 and 2025, Bronx native Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Milo Hazama, she introduces audiences to her combination of youthful energy and old-soul musical style with twists on classic jazz songs and genres ranging from bossa nova to the Great American Songbook.

Samara Joy performs the jazz hit "Day By Day" by Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston.

Song List:



“You Stepped Out of a Dream” (Nacio Herb Brown)

“Misty” (Erroll Garner)

“Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)” (Jimmy Davis)

“Day by Day” (Axel Stordahl)

“Beware My Heart” (Sam Coslow)

“No More Blues” (Antônio Carlos Jobim)

“Buzz Me” (Dave Dexter, Jr., and Fleecy Moore)

Jazz singer Samara Joy performs Sam Coslow's "Beware My Heart."

