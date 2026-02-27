Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 27, 2026 at 9:53 AM PST
The Great American Songbook and Beyond with Samara Joy, sees the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Miho Hazama with Samara Joy and the Samara Joy Octet as part of the BBC Proms in the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 19 July 2025
Mark Allan
/
Thirteen
Premieres Friday, Feb. 27, 2026 / Stream with KPBS+ (6 p.m. PT)

Following a win at the 2026 Grammy Awards for Best Jazz vocal album and double wins at the Grammys in 2023 and 2025, Bronx native Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Milo Hazama, she introduces audiences to her combination of youthful energy and old-soul musical style with twists on classic jazz songs and genres ranging from bossa nova to the Great American Songbook.

Samara Joy performs the jazz hit "Day By Day" by Axel Stordhal and Paul Weston.

Song List:

  • “You Stepped Out of a Dream” (Nacio Herb Brown)
  • “Misty” (Erroll Garner)
  • “Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)” (Jimmy Davis)
  • “Day by Day” (Axel Stordahl)
  • “Beware My Heart” (Sam Coslow)
  • “No More Blues” (Antônio Carlos Jobim)
  • “Buzz Me” (Dave Dexter, Jr., and Fleecy Moore)
Jazz singer Samara Joy performs Sam Coslow's "Beware My Heart."

GREAT PERFORMANCES "Samara Joy at Royal Albert Hall" will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
