AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks

Examine the global issues, domestic news and trends impacting the world. Christiane Amanpour leads conversations with thought leaders and influencers.

Fmr. Democratic Governor of Washington Jay Inslee discusses Pres. Trump's climate rollbacks. Director Werner Herzog discusses his new project "Ghost Elephants" alongside conservation biologist Steve Boyes. Longtime New York Times Opinion columnist David Brooks discusses his departure from the paper and what's next for the writer at The Atlantic.

About The Series: Featuring conversations with global leaders and decision makers on the issues affecting the world today, Amanpour and Company adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades.

