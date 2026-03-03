The Manners of Downton Abbey: A Masterpiece Special

Watch Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / All 6 seasons will be available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ starting March 1, 2026!

Enter the world of Edwardian manners with Alastair Bruce, historical advisor to DOWNTON ABBEY. What goes on behind-the-scenes to get the manners of 1900s Britain exactly right? Cast members join Alastair to explain how they re-created the authentic etiquette and social protocol of aristocrats and servants in this beloved Masterpiece series.

Full of passion, intrigue, sorrow and joy, DOWNTON ABBEY was a runaway hit when it debuted on PBS in 2011 and is credited with reigniting America’s love for British drama. The series will return this spring!