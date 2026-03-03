Give Now
The Manners of Downton Abbey: A Masterpiece Special

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:06 PM PST
Watch Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / All 6 seasons will be available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ starting March 1, 2026!

Enter the world of Edwardian manners with Alastair Bruce, historical advisor to DOWNTON ABBEY. What goes on behind-the-scenes to get the manners of 1900s Britain exactly right? Cast members join Alastair to explain how they re-created the authentic etiquette and social protocol of aristocrats and servants in this beloved Masterpiece series.

Full of passion, intrigue, sorrow and joy, DOWNTON ABBEY was a runaway hit when it debuted on PBS in 2011 and is credited with reigniting America’s love for British drama. The series will return this spring!

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

