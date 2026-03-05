NOVA: Stone Age Temple Mystery

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode of NOVA, surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history. The latest excavations at the 12,000 year-old Göbekli Tepe in Turkey are making archaeologists rethink the roots of civilization.

