Premieres Tuesdays, April 7 - 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Lucy Worsley investigates one of history’s most explosive break-ups: the 18th century split between Britain and its 13 North American colonies.

“Digging into the past is a true joy for me. So often history gets written by the winners: lots of people know the US side of the American Revolution, but much fewer the British one,” said Worsley. “Interrogating amazing sources and meeting people who can shine a light on this hidden history, I can’t wait to share the forgotten and surprising story of how losing America affected Britain and beyond.”

With access to expert insights and original evidence, Lucy explores the motivations behind the Americans’ will for independence; uncovers how the American Revolution affected Britain with sabotage, espionage, and political unrest reshaping the empire and asks whether this explosive break-up could have been avoided?

EPISODE GUIDE:

"The Break Up" airs Tuesday, April 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lucy Worsley investigates the tensions and turning points that led to America’s declaration of independence from Britain in 1776. With access to expert insights and original evidence, Lucy asks whether this explosive split could have been avoided.

"A Messy Divorce" airs Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lucy Worsley examines how the American Revolution reverberated in Britain. From sabotage to espionage, political turmoil transformed the empire. Lucy consults experts and evidence to reveal this lesser-known side of the War of Independence.

LUCY WORSLEY INVESTIGATES: THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION is part of a slate of new programming for PBS America @ 250, a multiyear celebration of U.S. history, culture, and children’s programming that pays homage to America’s Semiquincentennial in 2026.