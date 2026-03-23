How accessible is local government across San Diego? We graded the agencies

This story was originally published by inewsource.

Most cities in San Diego County have some catching up to do in order to comply with a new state law that aims to increase government accessibility.

A review by inewsource and its Documenters program found just four cities — San Diego, National City, Vista and La Mesa — and the county Board of Supervisors allow residents to participate in live remote public comment during their meetings.

That means nearly three-fourths of cities in the region have less than four months to comply with new legislation that requires them to provide an option for people to make public comments through the phone or digital tools.

Those cities said that they are working to implement the feature by the July deadline.

The Brown Act Modernization Act, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in October, is a major update to the state’s law guaranteeing public access to legislative bodies. Cities will also be required to translate meeting agendas for languages other than English, depending on their local populations.

While the law is meant to expand remote participation in public meetings, it comes after at least one local city debated removing the option. As inewsource and the Documenters previously reported, Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera in 2024 proposed ending San Diego’s yearslong practice of virtual comment at City Council meetings. He subsequently decided against the proposal after hearing from hundreds of opposing community members.

Our review of the cities comes during Sunshine Week, a national event meant to shine a light on the importance of public records and open government.

In addition to evaluating remote public comment options, we also checked cities’ websites — whether agencies offered livestreams and transcripts of their meetings, if recordings were available and clear to understand, if elected officials provided biographies and contact information, and more.

Our rubric not only checked for features required by the state, but also included categories that some agencies voluntarily provide to the public.

Most agencies fared well in our review, particularly in areas that the Brown Act requires. All had a direct link to information about the city council or, for the county, supervisors; access to their agenda within the required 72 hours in advance of the meeting; and recordings for past meetings online. They also had a consistent meeting time.

But we found room for improvement, too — and a willingness by cities to make changes to their website and improve access to public information. Nearly half of the cities do not provide direct phone numbers for their elected leaders, and video recordings showed officials at times were difficult to identify during meetings.

Several said they plan to make updates, including adding officials names to agendas and livestream links to lower-level commission meetings.

Oceanside topped our list. Lemon Grove came in last.

Take a look at how your city fared and what it had — or didn’t have — to say about it.