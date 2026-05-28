KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: The Rebirth of an Iconic El Cajon Sign

Stream this new episode early on June 1 with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Premieres Thursday June, 18, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

We witness the rebirth of an iconic neon sign in El Cajon; solve a mystery about traffic on Broadway Downtown; discover Little Libraries that share books for free in neighborhoods from Chula Vista to Ramona, see what’s behind the headlines from years gone by, and much more!

Ken Kramer Ken Kramer explores headlines from years gone by.

WATCH ON YOUR SCHEDULE: This episode will available to stream beginning June 1 with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Ken Kramer See what’s behind the headlines from years gone by.

ABOUT THE SERIES: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!