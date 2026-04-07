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NATURE: Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti, Baby Steps

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:42 PM PDT
At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.
PBS NATURE
At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.

Premieres Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

In the remote wilds of northern Kenya, follow the remarkable journey of orphaned elephants at Reteti, the first community-owned elephant sanctuary in Africa. Raised by Samburu keepers who act as surrogate parents, these elephants, many rescued from poaching, drought, or human-wildlife conflict, are nurtured back to health and prepared for life in the wild.

At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.

From tiny calves taking their first bottle to older elephants practicing the skills needed for their release, the two-part series captures intimate moments of struggle, healing, and transformation.

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Meet characters like Long’uro, a calf who lost his trunk to a hyena attack, and Kelele, whose illness nearly derails his future. With the help of a whole community rallying behind them, witness a powerful tale of healing, hope, and the deep bond between people and animals.

Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby. But against all odds, Long’uro survived and is learning to adapt.
PBS NATURE
Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby. But against all odds, Long’uro survived and is learning to adapt.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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