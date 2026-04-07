NATURE: Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti, Baby Steps

Premieres Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

In the remote wilds of northern Kenya, follow the remarkable journey of orphaned elephants at Reteti, the first community-owned elephant sanctuary in Africa. Raised by Samburu keepers who act as surrogate parents, these elephants, many rescued from poaching, drought, or human-wildlife conflict, are nurtured back to health and prepared for life in the wild.

At Reteti Sanctuary in Kenya, the team helps a disabled orphan elephant named Long’uro find his confidence, nurses a sick calf back from the brink, and manages an unexpected encounter inside an enclosure.

From tiny calves taking their first bottle to older elephants practicing the skills needed for their release, the two-part series captures intimate moments of struggle, healing, and transformation.

Meet characters like Long’uro, a calf who lost his trunk to a hyena attack, and Kelele, whose illness nearly derails his future. With the help of a whole community rallying behind them, witness a powerful tale of healing, hope, and the deep bond between people and animals.

PBS NATURE Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby. But against all odds, Long’uro survived and is learning to adapt.

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