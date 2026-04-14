Premieres Friday, April 17, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Scott Joplin was the king of ragtime, a new kind music for the turn of the 20th century. Rick Benjamin’s Paragon Ragtime Orchestra takes Scott Yoo back in time to experience the music, movies and style of that era. Pianist John Novacek paints a picture of the birth of ragtime and the Joplin revival that finally brought him international fame. Meanwhile, opera director Weyni Mengesha restages Joplin’s magnum opus, “Treemonisha,” for the 21st century.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS “Everyone Loves Joplin” is part of season 7 of NOW HEAR THIS.

Chris Ware and Scott Yoo discuss the history behind the first recording of Scott Joplin's ragtime classic "The Entertainer."

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

In the Harris Theater's reimagining of Scott Joplin's "Treemonisha," the West African kora take center stage.

Credits: NOW HEAR THIS was created by producer, writer and director Harry Lynch and is a production of Arcos Film + Music. Harry Lynch, Scott Yoo and Richard Lim are executive producers. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.