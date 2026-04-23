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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Grants Farm, Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 23, 2026 at 2:19 PM PDT
Michael Bertoia (right) appraises a Yonezawa Atom-Car Racer with box, ca. 1955 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Michael Bertoia (right) appraises a Yonezawa Atom-Car Racer with box, ca. 1955 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers treasures at Grant’s Farm.

Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers treasures including an Andrew Clemens sand bottle, ca. 1885, a 1933 Goudey baseball card set 239/240 and a Joan Miró pencil on paper, ca. 1965. One memorable find is valued at $110K–$130K!

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Ken Farmer (right) appraises an Andrew Clemens sand art bottle, ca. 1885 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ken Farmer (right) appraises an Andrew Clemens sand art bottle, ca. 1885 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Leigh Keno (right) appraises 1904 painted mnemonic banner for Schnitzelbank song in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Leigh Keno (right) appraises 1904 painted mnemonic banner for Schnitzelbank song in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Sachiko Hori (left) appraises a Japanese Oribe-style oil dish, ca. 1850 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Angie Diiorio for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
GBH
Sachiko Hori (left) appraises a Japanese Oribe-style oil dish, ca. 1850 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Laura Woolley (right) appraises a Lucille Ball backgammon game and signed photo, ca. 1970 in St. Louis, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
GBH
Laura Woolley (right) appraises a Lucille Ball backgammon game and signed photo, ca. 1970 in St. Louis, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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