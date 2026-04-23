ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Grants Farm, Hour 1

Premieres Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers treasures at Grant’s Farm.

Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers treasures including an Andrew Clemens sand bottle, ca. 1885, a 1933 Goudey baseball card set 239/240 and a Joan Miró pencil on paper, ca. 1965. One memorable find is valued at $110K–$130K!

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Ken Farmer (right) appraises an Andrew Clemens sand art bottle, ca. 1885 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Photo David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Leigh Keno (right) appraises 1904 painted mnemonic banner for Schnitzelbank song in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Angie Diiorio for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation. / GBH Sachiko Hori (left) appraises a Japanese Oribe-style oil dish, ca. 1850 in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Grant’s Farm, Hour 1” premieres Monday, April 27 at 8/7C PM on PBS.