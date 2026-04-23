ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Grants Farm, Hour 1
Premieres Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers treasures including an Andrew Clemens sand bottle, ca. 1885, a 1933 Goudey baseball card set 239/240 and a Joan Miró pencil on paper, ca. 1965. One memorable find is valued at $110K–$130K!
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