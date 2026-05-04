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Working backward through filmmaker Paul Bonesteel's decades-long fascination, "A Life Reimagined: The George Masa Story" unravels the mysterious life of George Masa, a Japanese immigrant whose extraordinary photographs helped define the identity of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Working backward through filmmaker Paul Bonesteel’s decades-long fascination, this documentary unravels the mysterious life of George Masa — a Japanese immigrant whose extraordinary photographs helped define the identity of the Great Smoky Mountains. Filmed across Japan, the Pacific Northwest, and the Blue Ridge, this is a story of passion, loss, and the redemptive power of art and place.

Joined by a devoted circle of historians, naturalists and artists, Bonesteel traces Masa's journey from a small village in Japan to the rugged peaks of North Carolina, where he found both purpose and hardship.

PBS North Carolina / Bonesteel Films / APT Tokyo research team withPaul Bonesteel (undated)

Filmed across Japan, the Pacific Northwest and the Blue Ridge, this is a story of passion, loss and the redemptive power of art and place.

PBS North Carolina / Bonesteel Films / APT Paul Bonesteel research at the University of Washington Archive.

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PBS North Carolina / Bonesteel Films / APT Paul Bonesteel on Blackstack cliffs, Tenn.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by PBS North Carolina / Bonesteel Films