Elton John - the Million Dollar Piano

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Legendary singer, songwriter and performer Elton John triumphantly returned to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with this spectacular and critically acclaimed concert, The Million Dollar Piano, recorded at a sell-out show in February 2012.

Celebrate the legendary singer, songwriter and performer in a spectacular 2012 concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Featuring a state-of-the art Yamaha piano, this unforgettable show features Elton performing his much-loved hits.

The centerpiece of the concert was the show's namesake piano, an engineering marvel featuring over 68 LED video screens created by Yamaha. The state-of-the-art piano — nearly four years in the making — provided the perfect accompaniment to Elton's greatest hits, displaying fantastical imagery to complement the entertainer's fan favorites.

© Joseph Guay / PBS Elton John's "the Million Dollar Piano" concert, 2012

Elton and his band put on an unforgettable show, which included much-loved classic hits from throughout his career, including “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting),” “I'm Still Standing,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Your Song.”

© Joseph Guay / PBS Elton John's "the Million Dollar Piano" concert, 2012

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