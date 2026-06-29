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CRAFT IN AMERICA: Democracy

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 29, 2026 at 10:55 AM PDT
Featuring Robert L. Lynch, President of Americans for the Arts; National Museum of African American History &amp; Culture curator Joanne Hyppolite, Ph.D.; the Hearts of Our People exhibition at the Renwick Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum; calligrapher Sammy Little; Cheyenne Peace Chief Harvey Pratt; the Veterans History Project; visionary curator Eudorah Moore; and Berea College Student Craft

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Explore how craft is intertwined with our nation's defining principles. Featuring Robert L. Lynch, Sammy Little, Smithsonian Institution museums, Harvey Pratt, the Veterans History Project, Eudorah Moore and Berea College Student Craft.

Part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, the Veterans History Project is an archive of interviews, photographs, memoirs, illustrations, and other historic documents that gives voice to the personal experiences of US war veterans. Housed in the Library of Congress, this vast collection provides firsthand accounts of the realities of war, making them accessible to the public and preserving them for future generations. Segment from the DEMOCRACY episode.

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Robert L. Lynch, President of Americans for the Arts, who speaks to the presence of craft in U.S. history and the role of government in the arts. He also guides us through several of the significant Washington, D.C. monuments and memorials, highlighting their aesthetic and emotional resonance. Lynch highlights the importance of craft to our Presidents, from the craftsmanship in the Capitol dome, to Eleanor Roosevelt's founding of Val-Kill Industries, to the Clintons' involvement in the Year of American Craft. Segment from the DEMOCRACY episode.
Calligrapher Sammy Little, who has applied her skillful hand to projects for the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian, the U.S. Supreme Court and presidential inaugurations, discusses the importance of cursive handwriting in our nation’s democratic traditions and as a record of our nation’s history.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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