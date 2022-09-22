Binge Seasons 1-3 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Season 2 Saturdays, Aug. 15 - Oct. 3, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

In Season 2 of BROADCHURCH, the trial of the murderer proves more complicated than detectives Hardy and Miller expected. Meanwhile, a cold case brutally resurfaces.

When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight. DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) lead the investigation, as one by one the community of Broadchurch are drawn into the police inquiry, starting with the immediate family, and then radiating outward.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Broadchurch is in turmoil as the accused killer of Daniel Latimer goes to trial. Meanwhile, Alec Hardy questions the Sandbrook case.

Colin Hutton / Courtesy of Kudos Film and Television Limited / PBS Detectives Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) and Alec Hardy (DAVID TENNANT) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Episode 2: Saturday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The people of Broadchurch struggle to come to terms with the devastating turn of events, and shockwaves reverberate through the town. What's next for Ellie and Hardy? And how will the news impact Mark and Beth Latimer?

Episode 3: Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS2 - Hardy faces a race against time as Ellie discovers a startling new piece of evidence, forcing them to reassess their suspicions. Meanwhile, life for Mark and Beth is about to change forever, as Ellie comes under intense pressure from all sides.

Colin Hutton / Copyright ITV/Kudos / PBS Detective Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Episode 4: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Family tensions surface as Ellie struggles to control her sister, Lucy. Mark Latimer must make a decision and Alec Hardy has to face his demons.

Patrick Redmond +353872600976 / Copyright ITV/Kudos Detectives Ellie Miller (OLIVIA COLMAN) and Alec Hardy (DAVID TENNANT) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

Episode 5: Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - New information forces Hardy and Ellie to re-evaluate what they believe; is it possible that they've been wrong about everything so far? Sharon receives some unexpected help, while Olly Stevens gets a major scoop.

Episode 6: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Ellie tries to wrest back control, and time is running out for Alec Hardy. Meanwhile, Beth has to face an emotional ordeal alone.

Episode 7: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A trap is set-but will it have the desired result? Paul steps in to help a figure in distress, and in a turn of events she could have never foreseen, Ellie finds herself exposed and alone.

Episode 8: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Decisions are made, truths are revealed, and lives in Broadchurch are changed forever.

Copyright ITV/Kudos Reverend Paul Coates (ARTHUR DARVILL) in BROADCHURCH Season 2.

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Credits: Kudos in association with Imaginary Friends Productions Ltd.