Watch Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 (Not in the KPBS+ app)

At just 22, Rockwell Kent set out to become a respected artist. Fourteen years later, at the edge of failure and self-doubt, he made a bold decision that would change his life forever. In July 1918, Kent left New York City and traveled with his eight-year-old son to Alaska’s remote Fox Island, seeking solitude and renewal.

Downstream Films / NETA In 1918, artist Rockwell Kent left New York for Alaska’s remote Fox Island. Facing failure at home, he risked everything to find inspiration in the wilderness. Amid storms, solitude, and a deepening bond with his young son, Kent created the art that launched his enduring career.

Amid the storms and silence of the wilderness, father and son forged a deep bond, relying on each other as they embraced the harsh yet inspiring landscape. Kent found companionship in an old prospector whose stories sparked new resolve, while he wrestled with both the external elements and his own inner turmoil.

Downstream Films / NETA In 1918, artist Rockwell Kent left New York for Alaska’s remote Fox Island. Facing failure at home, he risked everything to find inspiration in the wilderness. Amid storms, solitude, and a deepening bond with his young son, Kent created the art that launched his enduring career.

Out of this isolation emerged the drawings, paintings, and journal that not only reignited Kent’s career but also became a cornerstone of American art and literature. "A Dreamer’s Search" is the story of how one man’s journey into the wild gave voice to his creative spirit—and left a lasting legacy.

In 1918, artist Rockwell Kent left New York for Alaska’s remote Fox Island. Facing failure at home, he risked everything to find inspiration in the wilderness. Amid storms, solitude, and a deepening bond with his young son, Kent created the art that launched his enduring career.

Credits: Producer: Downstream Films. Presenter: Mountain Lake PBS. NETA