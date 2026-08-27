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Dolly Parton: Here I Am

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:51 AM PDT
Dolly Parton
Rob Hoffman
/
PBS
Dolly Parton

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The undisputed queen of country music, living legend Dolly Parton has had one of the most stellar careers of any musician. In this groundbreaking documentary film, Dolly herself lets us in on her fondest memories, her influences and her process, and we explore the legendary talent that has made her astonishingly successful and well-loved.

Join the living legend for a moving, musical journey through the people and places that shaped her iconic career. Featuring career-spanning archival footage of the undisputed queen of country music, the film reveals the spirit, soul and hard work of an artist who has inspired countless others. Interviews include Jane Fonda, Mac Davis and Lily Tomlin.

With unprecedented access to Dolly, along with incredible archival footage from concerts and interviews spanning her career, we marvel at the spirit, soul and hard work of an artist who has inspired countless others.

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Dolly Parton
© Rob Hoffman
/
PBS
Dolly Parton

We learn about her humble beginnings and the singers and songwriters who inspired her and hear from some extremely famous fans. For Dolly Parton fans, this is a must-see film, and for the uninitiated, it's a brilliant and necessary introduction.

Dolly Parton
Rob Hoffman
/
PBS
Dolly Parton

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Dolly Parton
© Rob Hoffman
/
PBS
Dolly Parton

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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