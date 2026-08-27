Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

The undisputed queen of country music, living legend Dolly Parton has had one of the most stellar careers of any musician. In this groundbreaking documentary film, Dolly herself lets us in on her fondest memories, her influences and her process, and we explore the legendary talent that has made her astonishingly successful and well-loved.

Join the living legend for a moving, musical journey through the people and places that shaped her iconic career. Featuring career-spanning archival footage of the undisputed queen of country music, the film reveals the spirit, soul and hard work of an artist who has inspired countless others. Interviews include Jane Fonda, Mac Davis and Lily Tomlin.

With unprecedented access to Dolly, along with incredible archival footage from concerts and interviews spanning her career, we marvel at the spirit, soul and hard work of an artist who has inspired countless others.

© Rob Hoffman / PBS Dolly Parton

We learn about her humble beginnings and the singers and songwriters who inspired her and hear from some extremely famous fans. For Dolly Parton fans, this is a must-see film, and for the uninitiated, it's a brilliant and necessary introduction.

Rob Hoffman / PBS Dolly Parton

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