Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Humane society at 171% capacity for dogs, asks for help from the public

By City News Service
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:51 AM PDT
A chihuahua receives a medical exam by humane society staff in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
A chihuahua receives a medical exam by humane society staff in this undated photo.

With its capacity for dogs already at 171%, the San Diego Humane Society took in 103 animals on Tuesday, prompting organization officials to ask for the public's help Wednesday finding homes for the shelter residents.

Of the animals taken in by the organization on Tuesday, 23 were adult Chihuahuas brought to SDHS' San Diego Campus after their owner was evicted from a home in Imperial Beach.

Many of the Chihuahuas have hair loss and missing teeth, and some are fearful and will require specialized care, according to the society. Each dog received vaccines and a bath upon intake and will need thorough medical and behavioral evaluation before they can be made available for adoption.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

When ready for adoption, they will be posted at sdhumane.org/adopt.

Throughout August — Clear the Shelters month — adoption fees are 50% off for all animals except horses. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for Clear the Shelters Day.

Members of the public who can adopt — especially a large dog — can make an immediate difference, according to SDHS. For those who cannot adopt, "temporarily fostering a large dog is another lifesaving way to create urgently needed kennel space for animals arriving in situations like this one," SDHS said in a statement. Foster families are provided with food, supplies, resources and medical care.

With an average of 80 animals entering care daily, the shelter is currently housing nearly 1,900 animals. The average length of stay for a dog has increased to 59 days — a 28% jump from last year, Humane Society officials report.

"Every adoption creates space for another animal who may have nowhere else to go," according to Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "Our shelters are caring for a remarkable number of animals, and this Saturday is an opportunity for the community to make an immediate, lifesaving difference. If you have been considering adoption, now is the time to meet your new best friend and help us open space for an animal who needs us next."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Tags

Quality of Life Pets

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News