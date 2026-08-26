Humane society at 171% capacity for dogs, asks for help from the public

With its capacity for dogs already at 171%, the San Diego Humane Society took in 103 animals on Tuesday, prompting organization officials to ask for the public's help Wednesday finding homes for the shelter residents.

Of the animals taken in by the organization on Tuesday, 23 were adult Chihuahuas brought to SDHS' San Diego Campus after their owner was evicted from a home in Imperial Beach.

Many of the Chihuahuas have hair loss and missing teeth, and some are fearful and will require specialized care, according to the society. Each dog received vaccines and a bath upon intake and will need thorough medical and behavioral evaluation before they can be made available for adoption.

When ready for adoption, they will be posted at sdhumane.org/adopt.

Throughout August — Clear the Shelters month — adoption fees are 50% off for all animals except horses. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for Clear the Shelters Day.

Members of the public who can adopt — especially a large dog — can make an immediate difference, according to SDHS. For those who cannot adopt, "temporarily fostering a large dog is another lifesaving way to create urgently needed kennel space for animals arriving in situations like this one," SDHS said in a statement. Foster families are provided with food, supplies, resources and medical care.

With an average of 80 animals entering care daily, the shelter is currently housing nearly 1,900 animals. The average length of stay for a dog has increased to 59 days — a 28% jump from last year, Humane Society officials report.

"Every adoption creates space for another animal who may have nowhere else to go," according to Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "Our shelters are caring for a remarkable number of animals, and this Saturday is an opportunity for the community to make an immediate, lifesaving difference. If you have been considering adoption, now is the time to meet your new best friend and help us open space for an animal who needs us next."

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.