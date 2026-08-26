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Quality of Life

San Diego Humane Society to waive adoption fees for 'Clear the Shelters' event

By City News Service
Published August 26, 2026 at 12:26 PM PDT
A spotted pig dubbed "Piggy Azalea" trots in its pen in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
A spotted pig dubbed "Piggy Azalea" trots in its pen in this undated photo.

Facing severe space constraints, particularly for dogs, the San Diego Humane Society will waive all adoption fees during its Clear the Shelters Day event on Saturday.

The fee-free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as the organization struggles to manage a high volume of incoming animals across its campuses, according to the SDHS.

A chihuahua receives a medical exam by humane society staff in this undated photo.
Quality of Life
Humane society at 171% capacity for dogs, asks for help from the public
City News Service

Throughout August, the shelter has offered 50% off adoption fees, helping 1,432 pets find homes. However, with an average of 80 animals entering care daily, the shelter is currently housing nearly 1,900 animals. The average length of stay for a dog has increased to 59 days — a 28% jump from last year, Humane Society officials report.

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Nod the kitten poses with a crochet ruff in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
Nod the kitten poses with a crochet ruff in this undated photo.

"Every adoption creates space for another animal who may have nowhere else to go," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "Our shelters are caring for a remarkable number of animals, and this Saturday is an opportunity for the community to make an immediate, lifesaving difference. If you have been considering adoption, now is the time to meet your new best friend and help us open space for an animal who needs us next."

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The upcoming event is part of the national Clear the Shelters campaign, led by NBCUniversal and Telemundo, aimed at encouraging adoption as animal shelters nationwide operate at or above capacity.

Prospective owners can view available animals online at sdhumane.org/adopt. Walk-in adoptions are available Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

Sky poses before a camera in her cubby in this undated photo.
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Sky poses before a camera in her cubby in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
Rico munches on some fresh strawberries in this undated photo.
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Rico munches on some fresh strawberries in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
Owen stretches out under the sun in this undated photo.
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Owen stretches out under the sun in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
Henry tilts his head at the camera in this undated photo.
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Henry tilts his head at the camera in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
Donnie the duck wears a rainbow bandana next to his feeding bowl in this undated photo.
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Donnie the duck wears a rainbow bandana next to his feeding bowl in this undated photo.
San Diego Human Society
Bunnies, Twitch and Kevin huddle next to a grid-crossed gate in this undated photo.
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Bunnies, Twitch and Kevin huddle next to a grid-crossed gate in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society
Kitty stares
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Kitty rests on a gray towel in this undated photo.
San Diego Humane Society

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Quality of Life PetsAnimals

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