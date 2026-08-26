San Diego Humane Society to waive adoption fees for 'Clear the Shelters' event

Facing severe space constraints, particularly for dogs, the San Diego Humane Society will waive all adoption fees during its Clear the Shelters Day event on Saturday.

The fee-free event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as the organization struggles to manage a high volume of incoming animals across its campuses, according to the SDHS.

Throughout August, the shelter has offered 50% off adoption fees, helping 1,432 pets find homes. However, with an average of 80 animals entering care daily, the shelter is currently housing nearly 1,900 animals. The average length of stay for a dog has increased to 59 days — a 28% jump from last year, Humane Society officials report.

San Diego Humane Society Nod the kitten poses with a crochet ruff in this undated photo.

"Every adoption creates space for another animal who may have nowhere else to go," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "Our shelters are caring for a remarkable number of animals, and this Saturday is an opportunity for the community to make an immediate, lifesaving difference. If you have been considering adoption, now is the time to meet your new best friend and help us open space for an animal who needs us next."

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The upcoming event is part of the national Clear the Shelters campaign, led by NBCUniversal and Telemundo, aimed at encouraging adoption as animal shelters nationwide operate at or above capacity.

Prospective owners can view available animals online at sdhumane.org/adopt. Walk-in adoptions are available Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.