Top 10 San Diego weekend arts picks: Mammogram sculpture, dance film and free musicals

🎨 Visual art

'Becoming Heirlooms'

This striking and thoughtful exhibit just opened in the Judith Harris Art Gallery, the free, public gallery on the downtown library's iconic top floor. It's curated by Craft Desert's Kerianne Quick and Adam John Manley, and is part of Craft in America's Handwork 2026 .

The works explore the significance, hope and even the burden of the concept of heirlooms and inheritance, with a range of conceptual pieces and sculptures by artists Diana Benavídez, Matt Hebert, Michael Hernandez, Soyeon Kim (and her children), Christine Lee, Anna Mayer, Kaiya Rainbolt, Phil Rowland, India Thompson and Georgina Treviño. Thompson's basketwoven, cardboard-style boxes and china tea sets imply a potentially unwanted inheritance. Benavídez's "Relax, Hold Your Breath, Don't Move" is a series of three paper breasts smooshed between bricks, suggesting a mammogram and the way breast cancer can also be passed down.

A reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 11, but the exhibit is already open and free to the public.

1-7 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; through Nov. 7 | San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

'The Giving Tree'

Courtesy Art by Amy Pachowicz will be on view in "The Giving Tree" at Art Produce from Aug. 29 through Sept. 26, 2026.

This new exhibit is a project of Space 4 Art at Art Produce in North Park, curated by MCASD's Jill Dawsey. Dawsey said the idea for the exhibit was inspired by San Diego artists who frequently explore nature, including Andrea Chung, Jeanne Dunn, Melanie Taylor, Jennifer Ann Bennett, Sien Collective (a collaboration that includes the late Siobhán Arnold ), scott b. davis and Ruth Wallen.

"For years Ruth has sustained this practice of looking at the natural world and photographing it, and she creates these incredible photo montages that give you a sense of temporality, and how trees — she's often visiting trees that have burned, trees that have fallen, and then she's observing the regeneration and the regrowth," Dawsey said.

Of course, the exhibit was also inspired by the Shel Silverstein children's book of the same name, often seen as a parable of maternal, unconditional love — but for Dawsey and many of the artists, it's an "anti-tribute."

"There is a boy who visits a tree. His first action, when I went back to read it, I was just so struck by the fact that his first action is to gather her leaves into a crown and become king. And over time he visits her. He gets older, and there is no limit on the demands he makes of her. It is a static relationship that does not change over time, and she revels in her self-sacrifice," Dawsey said. She also said this book, published just two years after Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring," can also be seen as a parable of our relationship with the natural world. "It reinforces this idea that the natural world — and women's bodies, for that matter — are just there for the taking."

Saturday's opening reception includes a poetry reading, including work by Wallen and Fiona Martinez.

Reception: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29; on view through Sept. 26 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Ess Whiteley: 'listening materials'

Composer and sound artist Ess Whiteley has created an immersive installation using a series of objects like harmonicas, fans and speaker cones. The cones, from the inside of speakers, are filled with a variety of natural and human-made found objects that vibrate, bounce and rattle in response to sound waves, filling the room with a range of noises. The fans are attached to harmonicas, breathing reedy notes throughout the space. This exhibit is in the Athenaeum Art Center, inside the Bread & Salt building.

Reception: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29; through Oct. 17 | Athenaeum Art Center, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

SummerFest closing weekend

Even though summer feels like it's still ramping up outside, the La Jolla Music Society's annual summer chamber music festival comes to a close this weekend. This weekend's concerts include " Conversations Across Centuries ," a collection of pieces inspired by the past — written at various points in history, including Haydn, Vaughan Williams and more. To bring Vaughan Williams' "Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis" to life, LJMS has assembled a special large chamber ensemble. Saturday's finale is a collection of pieces performed by various trios: David Serkin Ludwig's "Rule of Three," Mozart's "Piano Concerto No. 7 for Three Pianos," Dvořák's "Terzetto" and Olli Mustonen's "Triple Concerto for Three Violins and Chamber Orchestra."

Two free, public "musical prelude" events take place this weekend before each main concert: 6 p.m. Friday with Kairos Piano Quartet and 6 p.m. Saturday with Prometheus Quartet . RSVP required.

Through Aug. 29 | The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | Free-$125 | MORE INFO

Jesus Gonzalez

The always-astonishing folk artist Jesus Gonzalez performs at Jacumba Hot Springs' unique Old Bathhouse, a star- and candle-lit venue tucked away on the campus of the hotel, transformed from an old building. But Gonzalez's voice could fashion even the most unimaginative stage into something magical. Make a whole trip out of the concert by booking a reservation for dinner or drinks before the show at the restaurant — or splurge on a room or casita at the hotel.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 | The Old Bathhouse, 44450 Old Hwy 80, Jacumba | $20 donation | MORE INFO

Thee Sacred Souls, LA LOM and The Womack Sisters

Local "souldies" darlings Thee Sacred Souls return to San Diego to perform alongside two other incredible groups, LA LOM and The Womack Sisters.

The Womack Sisters, Zeimani, Kucha and BG Womack, are the nieces of Bobby Womack, with a soulful sound and style all their own. The trio is signed to Daptone Records, the same label as Thee Sacred Souls.

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 | Gallagher Square at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown | $101+ | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

Carnaval of New Latinx Musicals

This new musical play series is a collaboration between The Latinx Theatre Commons, La Jolla Playhouse, UC San Diego Department of Theatre & Dance and TuYo Theatre. These "concert readings" share four new musicals that celebrate the voices of the Latinx community. The musicals include a 6:30 p.m. Friday performance of Jesse Sanchez's "Sueños: Our American Musical," which follows a young musician from an agricultural town with her heart set on attending Juilliard. At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, "Ybor City" by Anita Gonzalez and Dan Furman is the story of immigrant communities in Florida in 1918, directed by Dámaso Rodriguez. Saturday's 7 p.m. show is "(Fruit)ion" by Krystal Ortiz and Satya Chavez, following LGBTQ+ women and their mothers and directed by Juliette Carrillo. And at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, catch Mario Vega and Eliza Vedar's "DayDreamer," a folklore-inspired epic journey of two sisters, directed by James Vasquez.

Performances are free and open to the public in the outdoor amphitheater. Note that there is very little shade, so don't forget sunscreen and hats for the daytime options.

Aug. 28-30 | Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive MC 0029, UCSD | Free | MORE INFO

'the wulfeater'

This wild, immersive musical theater experience is back at Tenth Avenue Arts Center. The 18+ production explores oppressive systems of power and voyeurism, and is set in a fictional and timeless city called "cleveland." The show is interactive — and the interaction begins outside, while lining up — but your level of participation is up to you. VIP seating is $62 and almost guarantees your involvement in the show.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 4 p.m. Sunday; through Sept. 18 | Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 Tenth Ave., downtown | $36+ | MORE INFO

💃 Dance and Film

TILTshift Dance & bkSOUL Christopher Kaui Morgan performs at the 2025 Asian American Dance Festival.

Asian American Dance Festival

The second annual Asian American Dance Festival kicks off Sunday evening with dance films and a panel discussion. The festival, which runs through Sept. 12, celebrates local Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders dance and movement artists and artistry. Sunday's screening includes dance films by an impressive slate of international filmmakers and choreographers — including local dance artist and filmmaker Eon Allum's "Look At Me." Other filmmakers and choreographers featured include Vikram Mohan, Siye Tao; Li Chiao-Ping, Deny Ardianto, Shoko Tamai, Kisa Li, Stephanie Kim, Hiroki Ichinose and more. Films will also be available to stream online beginning Aug. 31.

Be sure to show up early: The event, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, also includes admission to the museum. Doors open at 4 p.m. Festival passes are also available, starting at $70 for admission to all festival events and performances.

5-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | $15+ | MORE INFO

📚 Books

Amita Sharma / KPBS San Diego artist Evan Apodaca measures one of his pieces for an art exhibit at the Athenaeum Art Center on Dec. 5, 2023.

Evan Apodaca: 'Insurgent Archives from the Secret City'

Celebrate the launch of artist, filmmaker and writer Evan Apodaca's new book, "Insurgent Archives from the Secret City," published by Taller California Press. Based on eight years of research by Apodaca, the book explores the anti-war movement among military members from 1969-1972. Video interviews will be installed in the gallery during the event, and there will also be a panel discussion with Apodaca and some of his collaborators.

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 | Best Practice, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

🌕 Bonus: Monsters, full moons and ancient lore

Courtesy of Penguin Random House The book cover for Elizabeth DeLozier's "The Whitechapel Full Moon Society."

Elizabeth DeLozier: 'The Whitechapel Full Moon Society'

I recently inhaled author Elizabeth DeLozier's brand-new book, which explores the mysterious, gruesome murders of Jack the Ripper through a surprising lens. It's a delightful, if chilling, read, and I will be in conversation with DeLozier at Library Shop Mission Hills to discuss the book.

Don't say I didn't warn you: Thursday night will also be a full moon and a partial lunar eclipse.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 | Library Shop, 925 W. Washington St., Mission Hills | Free | MORE INFO