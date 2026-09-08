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PACIFIC HEARTBEAT: Daughters of The Waves

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:37 PM PDT
Vahine Fierro
Credit: Babel Doc.
/
APT
Vahine Fierro

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Although only 20, Vahine Fierro is undaunted by the Teahupoo wave, considered the most dangerous in the world. Vahine surfs as no other Polynesian girl has ever surfed. In Tahitian culture, riding the waves is an ancestral activity from which women had been gradually eliminated, but now surfing is open to women, just in time for the Olympics. Coming from an entire family of surfers, Vahine and her two sisters hope to make a living with their passion and travel the world.

Although only 20, Vahine Fierro is undaunted by the Teahupo‘o wave, considered the most dangerous in the world. Vahine surfs as no other Polynesian girl has ever surfed. In Tahitian culture, riding the waves is an ancestral activity from which women had been gradually eliminated, but now surfing is open to women, just in time for the Olympics.

Credits: A film by: Sébastien Daguerressar and Lisa Monin (TV-G). Distributed by APT.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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