AUSTIN CITY LIMITS: Jorge Drexler

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A giant in the world of Latin music, singer/songwriter Jorge Drexler has recorded fourteen albums over the course of a storied three-decade career and has toured the world over. This widely-acclaimed and much-decorated artist makes his AUSTIN CITY LIMITS debut showcasing his 2022 Latin Grammy Award-winning Tinta y Tiempo (Ink and Time), which received top honors of Record of the Year.

With the sweeping and cinematic album as the centerpiece, the Uruguayan-born/Spain-based maestro delivers a captivating 12-song set, incorporating a pantheon of global sounds and dazzling, poetic wordplay. The charismatic, white-suited bandleader and his seven-piece group open the hour with the jaunty pop number “El Plan Maestro” (The Master Plan), the lead track of "Tinta y Tiempo." The upbeat “Universos Paralelos” (Parallel Universes) soars, with Drexler accompanied by his backup singers.

A set highlight is the remarkable “¡Oh, Algoritmo!” as he sings and raps irony-saturated lyrics about the conflict between what we want and what we’re sold by algorithms and AI—sparking a crowd singalong. The ever entertaining Drexler shows off some deft footwork as he performs the seductive “Tocarte” (To Touch You), the album’s breakout single, which took home the Latin Grammy’s Song of the Year.

Photo courtesy Austin PBS/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton Jorge Drexler performs on AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

“As much a poet as he is a singer and songwriter, Jorge Drexler is one of the most eloquent voices in Latin music today,” said ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. “Jorge was a particularly avid fan of the great Leonard Cohen, to whom he has often been compared, and he told me how proud he was to perform on the same stage as someone who inspired him so much.”

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