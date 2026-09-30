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Border & Immigration

Otay Mesa border crossing reopened after suspicious package prompts brief closure

By City News Service
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM PDT
The Otay Mesa Port of Entry is pictured, August 15, 2019.
Andi Dukleth
/
KPBS
The Otay Mesa Port of Entry is pictured, August 15, 2019.

A suspicious package forced a temporary closure of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Wednesday, but authorities eventually cleared the item and the border crossing was reopened.

Just before 7:40 a.m., authorities discovered a suspicious package with visible wires found toward the back of a ramp connected to the pedestrian bridge's southwest corner, according to the San Diego Police Department.

People trying to cross the Mexico border were advised to use the San Ysidro Port of Entry while the Otay Mesa crossing was closed.

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Bomb technicians responded to the scene and police announced around 11 a.m. that the item had been cleared and the border crossing was reopened. The nature of the suspicious package was unclear.

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