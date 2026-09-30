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Public Safety

San Diego police station temporarily closed over possible mold issue

By City News Service
Published September 30, 2026 at 9:09 AM PDT
A San Diego police officer's patch in this file photo from March 14, 2022.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A San Diego police officer's patch in this file photo from March 14, 2022.

The San Diego Police Department Southern Division temporarily closed its doors Wednesday due to a potential mold issue.

The station was closed Tuesday as a precaution while officials assessed the situation and determined whether further action was needed.

"The department is taking this proactive measure to protect the health and well-being of its employees and community members," the station said in a statement.

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Details about the assessment's completion were not immediately available as city officials and SDPD continued evaluating the situation.

Southern Division police services will continue, with employees temporarily operating out of the Southeastern Division, responding to calls for service as usual.

Police advised the public to visit other police stations nearby while walk-in services at the Southern Division remain temporarily unavailable. Anyone with an immediate emergency was urged to call 911.

All non-emergency calls should be made to 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also report information online at sandiego.gov/police.

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Public Safety Law EnforcementSan Diego

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