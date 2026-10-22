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Tiny Desk Radio: Shirley Caesar, Sam Smith, CeCe Winans

Published October 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Radio takes y'all to church on this episode. Host Bobby Carter presents three artists backed by choirs: Shirley Caesar, English pop singer Sam Smith and gospel music legend CeCe Winans.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Shirley Caesar: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

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Sam Smith: Tiny Desk Concert

CeCe Winans: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Walter Ray Watson and Noah Caldwell. Lars Gotrich is our series editor. Our technical director is Neil Tevault. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR MUSIC. Sonali Mehta is the executive director. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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