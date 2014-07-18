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Al Capone: Icon

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 18, 2014 at 8:31 AM PDT
Al Capone (front and center) being escorted to the train in Chicago that will take him to U. S. Federal Penitentiary in Atlanta. U. S. Marshal Laubenheimer is to his right and the car thief transported with him is between them in the second row. In the second row, far right with the white hat, is almost certainly Eliot Ness. He and the Untouchables were (as reported in the Chicago newspapers), guarding Capone until he was safely on the train to Atlanta.
Courtesy of John Binder
Al Capone (front and center) being escorted to the train in Chicago that will take him to U. S. Federal Penitentiary in Atlanta. U. S. Marshal Laubenheimer is to his right and the car thief transported with him is between them in the second row. In the second row, far right with the white hat, is almost certainly Eliot Ness. He and the Untouchables were (as reported in the Chicago newspapers), guarding Capone until he was safely on the train to Atlanta.

Stream now KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Was Al Capone the quintessential self-made American man, a ruthless killer or both? His name sparks images of pin-stripe suits and bloody violence, but why do Americans continue to be fascinated by this man? PBS examines Capone’s lasting legacy to determine why. From his early days rising through the ranks of New York’s gangs, to his slow demise in the aftermath of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, "Al Capone: Icon" chronicles the complicated life of one of America’s favorite mob bosses.

Al Capone — the quintessential self-made American man, ruthless killer or both? Just his name sparks images of pin-stripe suits and bloody violence. To this day, Americans are fascinated by this celebrity gangster. The question is why?

The special exposes Capone not only as a bootlegger, killer and gangster, but as the popular public figure who opened one of the nation’s first soup kitchens, fought for expiration dates on milk and wrote love songs to his wife from prison. It’s been more than 80 years since the height of Capone’s power, yet his impact is still felt. In addition to Capone’s history, "Al Capone: Icon" unveils his unexpected connections to modern-day organized crime, law enforcement, popular culture and even everyday life in Chicago.

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Al Capone’s Florida mug shot.
Courtesy of John Binder
Al Capone’s Florida mug shot.

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Produced by Outpost Entertainment.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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