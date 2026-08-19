Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Economy

Looking for childcare in San Diego County? There’s a website for that.

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published August 19, 2026 at 6:08 PM PDT
Cassandra Davis stands outside her Normal Heights child care center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Cassandra Davis stands outside her Normal Heights childcare center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

When childcare provider Cassandra Davis started her business a decade ago, she advertised on Craigslist and Nextdoor.

Now, new families learn about her through word-of-mouth. Emails pile up fast.

“I work 12 hours a day,” Davis said. “Getting back to families is one of the things I struggle with. Because I have a one hour nap time — where I’m lucky if everybody’s napping, but they’re not always napping — or I’m calling families at like 7 at night or 6:30 in the morning.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Making those connections with parents is vital to her small business staying afloat, especially when she has openings. She runs ECOdove Learning Center out of her home in Normal Heights.

When she’s fully booked, she brings in about $7,000 a month. Right now, she has two open spots for infants, bringing her monthly income down to $4,500.

“I may be eating ramen this week,” she said. “The kids will have their organic, great food. But this week I’m eating ramen.”

A website from the YMCA of San Diego County could help providers like Davis reach parents in search of childcare. Childcare San Diego relaunched in May.

Families can look for childcare openings, see if they’re eligible for financial assistance and contact providers directly.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“We really wanted this to be a one-stop shop,” said Kim McDougal, the YMCA’s chief social impact officer.

Shortly after the website relaunched, a parent found and enrolled in a subsidized childcare program within a week, she said.

“That could have taken a month prior, or even more,” McDougal said.

The new site can help families determine their eligibility for childcare assistance and narrow down their search for providers who accept it, McDougal said.

But there also isn’t enough funding to assist all families who qualify. Just 22% of eligible families in San Diego County receive childcare assistance, according to the YMCA.

Tuition and subsidies usually don’t cover the cost of providing high-quality childcare, they add.

“We’ll never be able to charge parents as much as it costs a childcare provider to run a business without some kind of external support,” McDougal said.

A half-cent sales tax on the November ballot would, in part, fund stipends for childcare providers and vouchers for families.

Tags

Economy KidsParentingFamilySan Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS Families
Find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
More News