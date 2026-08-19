Crews halt forward spread of wildfire in Dehesa

A wildfire near Dehesa, in East County, prompted evacuations Wednesday. Crews halted the fire's progress at 94 acres, according to Cal Fire.



Dehesa 7 Fire

The fire, dubbed the Dehesa 7 Fire, started around 3 p.m. near Dehesa Road and Red Gum Road in Dehesa, Cal Fire said. As of 5:22 p.m. the fire had burned 93 acres and was 5% contained.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders remain zones SDC-1867 and SDC-1868. Evacuation warnings have been lifted.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at the East Side Lot of Viejas Casino at 5000 Willows Road, Alpine.

Road closures

Dehesa Road was closed from Wilson Road to Harbison Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol El Cajon Area Office.

Smoke advisory

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory for eastern San Diego County, specifically the Alpine, Harbison Canyon, Lakeside, Santee and El Cajon communities.