San Diego weekend arts events: 'Little Shop of Horrors,' Kumeyaay art, Beethoven's 5th and more

'Little Shop of Horrors'

Theater, Music

San Diego Musical Theatre's production of the cult-hit musical just opened last week, and is on stage for the rest of October. The stage musical, by prolific writers and lyricists Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, is more than four decades old, and was inspired by the 1960s film of the same name. At the center of the story is a group of flower shop employees — including our protagonists Seymour and his crush, Audrey. When Seymour discovers a new and mysterious plant breed, things get wild.

This production of "Little Shop of Horrors" is directed by Kandace Crystal and stars Ramiro Garcia Jr. as Seymour and Lena Ceja as Audrey.

Details: On stage through Oct. 30, 2022. This weekend's shows are 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. SDMT Stage, 4650 Mercury St., Kearny Mesa. $40-$65.

'Our Ancestors' Dream: Life Between Three Worlds'

Visual arts

Weshoyot Alvitre A poster by artist Weshoyot Alvitre reads "Protect Kumeyaay / No walls on tribal land," and is part of the "Our Ancestors' Dream exhibition at The Front, opening Oct. 6, 2022.

This new exhibition at The Front Arte and Cultura gallery in San Ysidro features work by twelve indigenous artists from California and Mexico. Curator Karla Garcia-Perez wrote in her curatorial statement that indigenous Kumeyaay people lived for thousands of years before the U.S.-Mexico border divided families and communities. "The Kumeyaay people have lived on this land since time immemorial," Garcia-Perez writes. "Our story is vast, complex, resilient and never-ending."

The featured artists are Johnny Contreras, Cristy Gomez, Eva Salazar, Raymundo Marquez, Jorge Sanchez Navarro, Guillermo Garcia, Israel Esparza Dominguez, Yinna Lila Munoz, Fox Maxy, Weshoyot Alvitre, Derrick Herrera and Juan A. Reynoso

Works range from sculpture, installation, photography, video and more.

Details: Opens with a reception at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, and will be on view through Jan. 7, 2023. This weekend's gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Front, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro. Free.



La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

Visual art, Music

This two-day, outdoor festival along Girard Ave. in La Jolla will showcase the work of 160 artists and galleries along with performances and beer and wine. Don't miss San Diego Opera performing at 12:45 on both Saturday and Sunday — plus plenty of blues, jazz, folk, roots and rock bands. Music sets are within the wine and beer garden, which requires a paid ticket. Otherwise, the festival is free, and performers will also rove the street throughout each day.

Plus, Quint Gallery will be open throughout the festival, so you have more time to check out Jean Lowe's fantastic, absurd installation, "Swank."

Details: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 2022. Girard Ave. between Prospect St. and Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla. Free; however, wine and beer garden entry and tasting tickets are $45-$65.



San Diego Symphony: Beethoven 5

Music

Rafael Payare conducts the San Diego Symphony in two performances this weekend, on Friday at The Shell and on Saturday at the California Center for the Arts Escondido.

Anchoring the program is Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5 in C minor," a powerful, energetic and familiar composition (surely you know the "dun dun dun dun" opening notes).

Bonus: check out this vintage video of a young Payare, playing French Horn, performing with Venezuela's prestigious Simon Bolivar student orchestra).

Paul Stuart Cellist Alisa Weilerstein is shown in an undated photo.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will join the Symphony for Prokofiev's "Sinfonia concertante for Cello and Orchestra in E minor," a feisty, propulsive and enchanting piece for a full orchestra and solo cello.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at CCAE, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $25+.

Courtesy of OMA / Dijkstra Collection Michael Amescua's 1989 painted steel plate sculpture, "Changing," is on view at the Oceanside Museum of Art through Jan. 29, 2023.

'Legacy: 25 Years of Art and Community'

Visual art

Oceanside Museum of Art is celebrating 25 years with a two-part exhibition. Both installments — each corresponding to a period in the museum's history — are now open. "The Early Years" features work from OMA's opening in 1997 through 2012, including several pieces by James Hubbell, Perry Vasquez, Polly Jacobs Giacchina and more. "The Recent Years" brings us from 2012 to 2021, including Claudia Cano, Gary Lang, Michael Amescua, Omar Pimienta, Tom Driscoll and more.

While OMA's anniversary is certainly something to celebrate, it's also an opportunity to take a look at the trajectory of Southern California art over the last 25 years.

Details: "The Early Years" will be on view through Jan. 29, 2023, and "The Recent Years" through Feb. 19, 2023. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Friday. 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. $5-$10. Students, kids, members and military are free.

More weekend arts events we're covering

Malashock Dance will hold three performances of "Everyday Dances II" at the Mingei this Friday through Sunday — part of the company's new direction.

The new Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center is set to open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, with the exhibition "PILLARS: Stories of Resilience and Self-Determination."

The San Diego Writers Festival takes place at the Coronado Library this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. We featured several of the festival authors on Midday Edition this week. Unlock your creativity with poet Gill Sotu; hear about acclaimed chef Keith Corbin's journey from jail to kitchen; and listen to Amy Wallen discuss her new memoir-slash-writing guide-slash-pie cookbook. Find more details about the festival here.

