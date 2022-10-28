El Cajon's Mother Goose Parade canceled due to supply, logistics challenges

The Mother Goose Parade, one of San Diego County's longest-running holiday events, has been canceled and will return next year, it was announced Friday.

The 76th iteration of the parade had been scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown El Cajon.

"Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we are unable to deliver the high-quality parade experience and event our community has come to expect and deserve," said Patti Tuttle Shyrock, executive director and past president of the Mother Goose Parade Association. "We are committed to following the high standards of entertainment and joy that the Mother Goose Parade has brought to tens of thousands of families and residents over the decades; we did not want to produce an event that was anything less than outstanding."

Originally produced in 1947 by Thomas Wigton Jr. and a group of El Cajon businessmen, the Mother Goose Parade is San Diego County's largest parade. Traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the parade is filled with floats, bands, equestrian performers, helium and static balloons and is touted as one of the largest community parades west of the Mississippi.

"We can't thank all of our fans, supporters, sponsors and community champions enough for their unending support of the Mother Goose Parade and we are thrilled to start building excitement for the 2023 event," Shyrock said.

In addition to the parade, the Mother Goose Parade Association operates as a nonprofit and sponsors a number of events, programs and community endeavors.