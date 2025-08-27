Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

Ópera de Tijuana: 25 years of passion and perseverance

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:42 PM PDT
Twenty-five years ago, a small group of opera lovers brought the centuries-old art form to Tijuana. KPBS Video Journalist Matthew Bowler says the small company has had a big impact on Mexico’s second-largest city.

Twenty-five years ago, a small group of opera lovers brought the centuries-old Renaissance art form to Tijuana. The company, Ópera de Tijuana, has since had a significant impact on Mexico’s second-largest city.

In the street, jugglers entertain drivers. Beneath the din of traffic, a piano and voices drift from the second floor of an office building above a furniture store just off southbound Mexico 1.

Inside, Ópera de Tijuana is rehearsing. For a quarter of a century, the company has brought the beauty and power of opera to local audiences. Soprano Norma Navarette discovered opera in college at age 20 and joined the Tijuana company in 2004.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Opera is everything,” she said. “When I found this genre, I felt at home.”

José Medina
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
José Medina, founder and artistic director of Opera de Tijuana, rehearses with singers from the company on Aug. 18, 2025, in Tijuana.

José Medina co-founded Ópera de Tijuana in 2000.

“We converted the school choirs into opera choirs," Medina said. "It was a really effervescent.”

Looking back, Medina describes 25 years of music with both pride and pain.

“It's a lot of work — a lot of enjoying and suffering at the same time,” he said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

For Medina, opera belongs to everyone.

“I love Tijuana because you can eat tacos to the more sophisticated meal you can think of. That's what I want for the culture,” he said. 

Tenor Gerardo Gaytán began singing with friends.

“We would sing for hours with a mariachi or sing for hours with our norteño,” he said.

Those mariachi days taught him how to project his voice against trumpets — a skill he now uses on the opera stage.

As Opera de Tijuana celebrates its 25th anniversary, members acknowledge the struggles of sustaining the art form.

“Sometimes it even feels that people are not interested anymore," Navarette said. "We feel like we're alone. I mean, a vast ocean, but we carry on. We have no choice but to carry on.”

For Medina, the mission remains simple.

“Like Gershwin said, this is music, it is good music. You choose it. It's the only one choice to have,” he said.

Ópera de Tijuana will perform a free community concert Friday, Aug. 29, at the Casa de Cultura Playas de Tijuana. In October, the company will stage the classic one-act opera Cavalleria Rusticana.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicBorderLatinx
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News