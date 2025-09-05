Give Now
Arts & Culture

Women's soccer icon Alex Morgan to have jersey retired by San Diego Wave FC

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:26 PM PDT

Number 13, Alex Morgan, is an inspiration for many in the soccer world.

This weekend the icon will officially have her jersey retired at Snapdragon Stadium by San Diego Wave FC, a year after she retired from the sport.

“She is not somebody who just played a game, she created a path for so many other people,” said Wave FC fan Amanda Farr.

She’s a member of the San Diego Sirens supporters group — an independent fan club of the team.

A man paints the lettering on a mural of soccer star Alex Morgan at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park, Sept. 5, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A man paints the lettering on a mural of soccer star Alex Morgan at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park, Sept. 5, 2025.

Farr said the build up to Morgan’s jersey retirement is a moment to relish.

“I have boys, I have girls and my sons have been raised in a town where one of the biggest athletic heroes of their hometown is Alex Morgan. They have her picture up on their wall along with Padres and other athletes,” she said.

Morgan signed with the Wave ahead of their inaugural season in 2022 and played with the club through 2024.

The team and community are celebrating the national soccer star in a variety of ways — including a new mural unveiled Friday at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park.

Soccer fan Maggie O’Connor was there to honor her idol.

“Its been such a struggle to have access to women's sports in general and I think especially when she did play for Wave, having that big of a name coming onto a team brought a lot of attention,” she said.

Artist Paul Jimenez preps his gear to complete the mural of soccer star Alex Morgan at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park, Sept. 5, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Artist Paul Jimenez preps his gear to complete the mural of soccer star Alex Morgan at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park, Sept. 5, 2025.

Paul Jimenez is the artist behind the spray-painted mural. He said this is his third public Wave FC portrait.

He created the Alex Morgan mural in just four days.

“I was super excited,” Jimenez said. “I've always wanted to paint her publicly because she’s such a legend in San Diego.”

Morgan’s impact was not just felt here in San Diego, but nationwide and even globally.

She is one of the most decorated players in U.S. Women’s National Team history, and fought for equality in sport off the pitch.

“She fought for equality in pay. She continues to be a force for women's place in media and in sports and in business,” Farr said. “And in this community she runs foundations for young girls to be able to have access to athletics.”

Sirens Supporter Group member Amanda Farr stands in front of a new Alex Morgan mural in North Park, Sept. 5, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Sirens Supporter Group member Amanda Farr stands in front of a new Alex Morgan mural in North Park, Sept. 5, 2025.

Morgan’s jersey retirement ceremony will be held on Sunday evening at Snapdragon Stadium, just after the team’s game against the Houston Dash.

The team is also hosting a fan fest before the match to honor the soccer legend.

