The Nat will be half-off admission through mid-November as roof project begins

As construction begins this week on a major San Diego Natural History Museum project, visitors to the institution will receive half-off admission starting today and running through early November.

The museum's theater and several galleries surrounding the atrium will be closed during the $7.5 million project, which will remove the existing atrium ceiling and replace it with a new design allowing for "better climate control" and the ability to install solar panels.

"We are not only stewards of the natural world, but of the building itself," said Judy Gradwohl, museum president and CEO. "We welcome nearly 400,000 people each year and maintain a research collection of 9 million specimens that tell the story of life in our region. This significant investment in our infrastructure will safeguard our collection and improve the museum experience for visitors, schoolchildren, volunteers, and staff."

The section being replaced represents around 30% of the museum's entire roof. Adjacent areas, such as the rooftop event space and sections containing HVAC equipment, will not be affected.

The Nat's newest exhibit, Amazement in the Basement and the adjacent Paleo Center, will remain open along with favorites like Living Lab, Unshelved, Coast to Cactus in Southern California, parts of Fossil Mysteries, and more. An on-site cafe and gift shop will move to a temporary location but remain open.

Guests can enter the museum from the south or west entrances, as the north entrance by the Moreton Bay Fig Tree will remain closed during construction. Additionally, the parking lot just east of the museum will close Sept. 23 for cranes, equipment and staging.

The plan is to have most galleries and amenities back open by mid- November following the installation of the new roof. Two galleries on the fourth floor will remain closed through spring 2026.

According to a statement from The Nat, a panel failure in the existing skylight — more than 25 years old — caused water damage during a rainstorm last year. The new roof will allow for the installation of 200 solar panels, which will save the museum an estimated $200,000 in energy costs annually.

Another reason to replace the skylight is to better preserve the scientific specimens and collections. The skylight created a greenhouse effect in the museum, causing temperature and humidity fluctuations which can be detrimental to sensitive items, according to the museum.

A combination of state funding and money raised through the museum's capital campaign will fund the project.