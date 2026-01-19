MLK Day in San Diego to feature all peoples celebration, free park entries

San Diego-area residents can honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in various ways Monday on the federal holiday that memorializes the slain civil-rights leader.

Alliance San Diego will host the 38th annual All Peoples Celebration at the Balboa Park Activity Center. The celebration is themed "Choose Courage," and will feature keynote speaker B.A. Parker, co-host of NPR's "Code Switch," as well as live performances from transcenDance Youth Arts, Olivia Mercedes and J. Pierre.

The alliance will also present a posthumous award to Viet Mai, a poet and educator, for his "extraordinary public service and his unrelenting commitment to build the Beloved Community envisioned by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

"This year ... we invite you to `Choose Courage,' to decide, with intention, to do what is right even when fear and opposition are loud," said Miesha Rice, the advancement director of Alliance San Diego.

"Now more than ever, our voices must rise above hesitation. We must claim our dignity and echo the truth that any attack on one, is an attack on us all."

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Balboa Park Activity Center at 2145 Park Blvd.

Also Monday, California residents and visitors will receive free vehicle day-use entry to participating California state parks.

The free-admission day is made possible by the California State Parks Foundation.

"California State Parks is grateful to the California State Parks Foundation for making this MLK Day access possible," said Armando Quintero, director of California State Parks. "Partnerships like this help remove barriers and ensure more Californians can experience the natural and cultural treasures that belong to all of us."

San Diego County parks participating include:

— Anza-Borrego Desert State Park;

— Border Field State Park;

— Cardiff State Beach;

— Carlsbad State Beach;

— Cuyamaca Rancho State Park;

— Palomar Mountain State Park;

— San Elijo State Beach;

— San Onofre State Beach;

— San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park;

— Silver Strand State Beach;

— South Carlsbad State Beach;

— Tijuana Estuary National Park Point of Interest;

— Torrey Pines State Beach; and

— Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

In addition, the WorldBeat Cultural Center will host its 37th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration, held at noon at the Worldbeat Center in Balboa Park, 2100 Park Blvd.

The free, all-ages event will feature a full slate of live musical performances, guest speakers, and craft vendors from noon until 6 p.m.

Outside of the festivities, numerous city and county offices and other county-owned facilities such as family resource centers, library branches, county public health clinics, and animal shelters will be closed Monday.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed Monday:

— Fallbrook Community Center;

— Lakeside Community Center;

— Spring Valley Community Center;

— Spring Valley Gymnasium;

— Valley Center Community Hall and

— Adams Park Pool.

On Monday, MTS services will have normal weekday operating schedules.

MLK Day, observed on the third Monday of January, began in 1986 under President Ronald Reagan. In 1994, President Bill Clinton ordered MLK Day as a day of service. King's actual birthday was Jan. 15, 1929. Monday marks the 97th anniversary of his birth. He was shot and killed by an assassin on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39.