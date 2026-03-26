San Diego Arab Film Festival returns for 15th year

Karama presents the 15th annual San Diego Arab Film Festival, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, and again April 17-19 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

While much of what’s happening in the world today emphasizes division and differences, film has the power to bring people together, helping audiences appreciate shared humanity.

"That's what the festival is about. It wants people to engage in real human stories, and it also creates empathy in a way that the news headlines often can't do," explained Jinane Abbadi, a board member of Karama and the San Diego Arab Film Festival. "Our mission has always been to use film as a bridge to connect audiences with genuine Arab stories and perspectives. There's still a lot of misunderstanding about the region and the people, and film is one of the most powerful ways to humanize these experiences. But one thing that we really try to emphasize is that the Arab world isn't one monolithic thing. There is a shared language, but culturally it's incredibly diverse from one country to another. And the festival is really about reflecting that diversity and not to put everything and everyone in one box."

So there are films and collaborations from Palestine, Tunisia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, France, Jordan, Egypt and the United Kingdom reflecting a diversity of experiences from around the globe and across history.

Larry Christian, president of Karama and chair of the San Diego Arab Film Festival Committee, said Friday night is already sold out for the historical drama "Palestine 36," about a Palestinian revolt against British rule. ("Palestine 36" is also scheduled to open next month at Digital Gym Cinema, so audiences will have another opportunity to see it.)

"Showing a historical context helps people to understand the identity, the motivation, and to empathize with the experience of Arab people," Christian said. "'Palestine 36' is a drama that's set in maybe the first major Palestinian rebellion against the British Mandate in 1936. So, it predates current times, but it gives insight into the perspective and motivation and feelings of the people who were in Palestine back then. And it's important to give people a sense that what's happening now doesn't exist in isolation but it has roots that people know are part of their identity."

Christian noted a shift in public response to Palestine, with increased empathy and support for Palestinians. And films help open people's eyes to what is going on in the Arab world. Another film inspired by true events is "The Voice of Hind Rajab."

"It's based on a real story, the story of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza whose voice was recorded in a phone call with the Red Cross while she was trapped in a car with her relatives being dead," Abbadi said. "The film centers around her voice (her real call is used in the film), and it asks the audience to listen and to bear witness to that situation. So it's a very powerful film."

Family history is at the center of "All That's Left of You," which follows three generations of Palestinian families, while "Where the Wind Comes From" follows two young Tunisians seeking creative outlets to cope with what they see as limited options for their future.

Each night's films are paired with short films and food.

"For most nights, we're going to have mainly Palestinian food," Abbadi explained. "We do have a North African night, and there's going to be Moroccan food served on April 19 for the movie 'Calle Malaga.' It's set in Morocco and it focuses on everyday life in a community shaped by cultural exchange, especially the connection with Spain. It reverses a familiar narrative: So instead of migration toward Europe, we have a Spanish woman in Morocco. And what it shows is that even when you shift that perspective, the core human experience of trying to belong, to find your place, remains the same."

The festival challenges stereotypes, defies expectations and celebrates Arab culture.

"The community feels itself under attack," Christian noted. "Last week, the San Diego City Council passed a resolution on the definition of antisemitism that has really as its goal the negation of the identity of Palestinians and Arabs. And so the community is aware of that, and we want to provide a way for the community to get together and celebrate itself."

You can join the celebration and enjoy Arab food this weekend and again in April with the San Diego Arab Film Festival.