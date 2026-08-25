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Arts & Culture

Rebels With A Cause

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2014 at 12:22 PM PDT
Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of © Alan Majchrowicz
Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.

Watch Wednesday, Aug, 26, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (Not in KPBS+)

Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" spotlights a small group of people who banded together to protect and preserve open spaces near urban areas for parks and farms from rampant development.

In doing so, they brought about America's system of national seashores and recreation areas. The film begins in the 1950s and tells the tale of this disparate band of activists who, despite reversals, diversions, and disappointments, persisted in their mission for 20 years.

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Interviewees include Stewart Udall, former Secretary of the Interior (1961-1969). Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
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Interviewees include Stewart Udall, former Secretary of the Interior (1961-1969). Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of Lou Weinert © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions
Sunrise at the Point Reyes National Seashore. Narrated by Frances McDormand, REBELS WITH A CAUSE is the fascinating story of a hard-fought campaign to preserve something important to all Americans – our public lands.
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Sunrise at the Point Reyes National Seashore. Narrated by Frances McDormand, REBELS WITH A CAUSE is the fascinating story of a hard-fought campaign to preserve something important to all Americans – our public lands.
Courtesy of © 2011 Pat Ulrich
Point Reyes National Seashore (pictured) is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
3 of 8
Point Reyes National Seashore (pictured) is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of Lou Weinert © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions
Point Reyes National Seashore (pictured) is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
4 of 8
Point Reyes National Seashore (pictured) is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of © 2012 Jane Richey
Building sand castles on Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
5 of 8
Building sand castles on Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of Marcia Kahm © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions
A family flies a kite on Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
6 of 8
A family flies a kite on Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of Marcia Kahm © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions
Gold field of flowers at Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
7 of 8
Gold field of flowers at Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of © 2002 Susan Van Der Wal
Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
8 of 8
Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever.
Courtesy of © Alan Majchrowicz

Their cause crosses party lines, unifies seemingly antagonistic foes, falters and is nearly extinguished many times along the way, but is ultimately victorious. "Rebels With A Cause" documents a fascinating example of a hard-fought campaign to preserve something important to all Americans – our public lands.

"Rebels With A Cause" is on Facebook. Visit rebelsdocumentary.org to purchase a copy of this film.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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