Watch Wednesday, Aug, 26, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (Not in KPBS+)

Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" spotlights a small group of people who banded together to protect and preserve open spaces near urban areas for parks and farms from rampant development.

In doing so, they brought about America's system of national seashores and recreation areas. The film begins in the 1950s and tells the tale of this disparate band of activists who, despite reversals, diversions, and disappointments, persisted in their mission for 20 years.

1 of 8 Interviewees include Stewart Udall, former Secretary of the Interior (1961-1969). Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever. Courtesy of Lou Weinert © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions 2 of 8 Sunrise at the Point Reyes National Seashore. Narrated by Frances McDormand, REBELS WITH A CAUSE is the fascinating story of a hard-fought campaign to preserve something important to all Americans – our public lands. Courtesy of © 2011 Pat Ulrich 3 of 8 Point Reyes National Seashore (pictured) is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever. Courtesy of Lou Weinert © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions 4 of 8 Point Reyes National Seashore (pictured) is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever. Courtesy of © 2012 Jane Richey 5 of 8 Building sand castles on Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever. Courtesy of Marcia Kahm © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions 6 of 8 A family flies a kite on Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever. Courtesy of Marcia Kahm © 2012 Kelly+Yamamoto Productions 7 of 8 Gold field of flowers at Point Reyes National Seashore, one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever. Courtesy of © 2002 Susan Van Der Wal 8 of 8 Point Reyes National Seashore is one of the vast coastal lands saved in this hard-fought campaign. Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, "Rebels With A Cause" charts how a battle over land changed the American landscape forever. Courtesy of © Alan Majchrowicz

Their cause crosses party lines, unifies seemingly antagonistic foes, falters and is nearly extinguished many times along the way, but is ultimately victorious. "Rebels With A Cause" documents a fascinating example of a hard-fought campaign to preserve something important to all Americans – our public lands.

"Rebels With A Cause" is on Facebook. Visit rebelsdocumentary.org to purchase a copy of this film.