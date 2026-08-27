A GROWING PASSION: Bye Bye Grass: How To Remove Your Lawn

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Lawns are the thirstiest and most resource intensive plants in our gardens and frankly, they don’t belong in our climate. The combination of drought years, state mandated water restrictions, and water agency rebates have finally inspired Californians to remove their lawns. On this episode, we visit several home gardens, each of which uses a different method to kill and/or remove their lawns, with the intent of replacing each with a water-wise landscape.

About The Series: From earth-friendly and water-wise gardens to organic foods and habitat restoration, San Diegans demand options that protect our health, feed our communities and protect our natural resources. Hosted by Nan Sterman, A GROWING PASSION explores backyard food production, major horticultural growers, low-water landscapes and sustainable practices around the home and in the garden.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Bye Bye Grass: How To Remove Your Lawn" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.