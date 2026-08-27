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KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Pacific Square Ballroom

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 13, 2020 at 12:09 PM PDT
Host Ken Kramer
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
Host Ken Kramer

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, we recall the wonderful Pacific Square Ballroom and the emotional lift provided during wartime in San Diego. View nostalgic memories of early days in our city preserved in postcards; and learn about Dr. Martin Luther King’s visit to Point Loma Nazarene University. Enjoy photographs and memories from viewers and more! 

We recall the wonderful Pacific Square Ballroom and the emotional lift provided during wartime in San Diego; nostalgic memories of early days in our city preserved in postcards; Dr. Martin Luther King’s visit to Point Loma Nazarene University; photographs and memories from viewers and more!

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Marian Vogdes "Miss San Diego" (between ca. 1915 and ca. 1920)
Courtesy of Ken Kramer
Marian Vogdes "Miss San Diego" (between ca. 1915 and ca. 1920)

Watch On Your Schedule: All episodes from the series are available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About The Series: This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO on Facebook / Instagram

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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