Border & Immigration

California senator presses DHS secretary for access to detention facilities

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:07 PM PST
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responds to questions at a congressional oversight hearing on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responds to questions at a congressional oversight hearing on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Last year, 32 people died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody – the most since 2004. In the first seven weeks of this year, eight more people died.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with these numbers at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday morning.

Noem said federal detention center standards are even higher than state or local standards.

“We provide medical care to all of our detainees, three nutritious meals a day, we take care of them,” she said.

“I have to tell you, I believe my own eyes,” Padilla retorted.

He said despite court orders, DHS continues to refuse members of Congress unannounced oversight visits.

ICE officers turned him away from Otay Mesa Detention Center last month.

Noem did not respond to access concerns.

Padilla called for her resignation, firing, or impeachment.

Tags

Border & Immigration National PoliticsImmigrationCalifornia
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson

