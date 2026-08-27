Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode of the Border Brief hear from experts and dive into the data.
People hold Haitian flags and signs during a rally in support of immigrants living in the United States with temporary protected status, or TPS, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
People hold Haitian flags and signs during a rally in support of immigrants living in the United States with temporary protected status, or TPS, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in San Diego.

ICE arrests surge in San Diego even as the Trump administration takes more low-key approach

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer,  Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:03 PM PDT

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 9,300 people in San Diego and Imperial counties since January and nearly 2,000 in July alone, according to newly released data from the Deportation Data Project.

The new data show how despite the change in immigration enforcement tactics under new Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign remains in full force.

Mullin replaced former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in March.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

While enforcement tactics under Noem were flashy and combative and defined by occupation-style campaigns in Minnesota, Chicago and LA, Mullin is taking the opposite approach. In confirmation hearings he said ICE would be less visible, and pledged to keep the agency out of the headlines.

All told, federal immigration agents arrested nearly 18,000 people in San Diego and Imperial Counties from the start of the second Trump administration in January 2025 through Aug. 6, according to the data.

“That’s 18,000 families that have been separated, that have had their lives turned upside down,” said Benjamin Prado, an activist with Union del Barrio — an organization that conducts community patrols warning people of immigration enforcement.

Prado called the record number of arrests a reflection of the mulit-billion dollar budget approved for immigration enforcement earlier this year.

“What we are seeing is more agents out in the field,” he said. “Before we would see sporadic enforcement up in North County San Diego and now it’s on a daily basis.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Nationwide, ICE arrested nearly 584,000 people during Trump’s second term and nearly 50,000 in July, according to the data. The July count was the highest monthly total, an NPR analysis showed.

The Deportation Data Project, which is a joint effort by UC Berkeley and UCLA, gathers the data via Freedom of Information Act requests and publishes it for free on their website.

ICE sorts data by Area of Responsibility, or AOR. The San Diego AOR includes both San Diego and Imperial counties — a separate breakdown of arrests in each county is not available.

The data also show that ICE is increasingly targeting immigrants without criminal convictions and children.

Between April and July, the number of people arrested with criminal convictions held steady while the number who do not have more than doubled, from 446 to 1,196. This despite continued rhetoric from the Trump administration that they target the “worst of the worst” criminals.

Broken down by age and gender, the data show men between the ages of 20 and 40 make up the bulk of immigration arrests in the region. However, the number of children arrested keeps going up.

In July, ICE agents arrested 50 children under 15 years old in San Diego and Imperial counties, up from 24 in June.

ICE agents have arrested 340 children under the age of 15 since the start of the second Trump administration. That includes more than 50 kids younger than 5.

Explore more of the data below:

Tags

Border & Immigration BorderImmigrationSan Diego
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a news web producer at KPBS. He is part of the team responsible for writing and editing web stories, updating the station’s website, and producing content for social media.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode hear from experts and dive into the data.
Watch now →
More News