North County Transit District gets funding to modernize Sprinter corridor

The North County Transit District will receive $7 million in federal money in the coming fiscal year to help fund its Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project, officials said Tuesday.

"The funding will allow NCTD to further modernize signals on the Sprinter corridor, an initial phase of the multi-year Corridor Service Improvement Project which seeks to increase the speed, frequency and reliability of the Sprinter," NCTD executive director Matthew O. Tucker said in a statement. "This funding to modernize train signals is a first step toward achieving 15-minute frequencies and reducing local traffic."

The $7 million in funding for NCTD was requested by Rep. Mike Levin in the FY 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which sets federal funding levels for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023. The act was signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23.

"The Sprinter corridor through North County San Diego is a vital regional transportation link," Levin said in a statement. "This funding will better connect our communities. I look forward to seeing this funding improve this corridor and will continue my efforts to bring more federal funding home to modernize our transportation infrastructure and foster economic prosperity."

The Sprinter serves as the backbone of NCTD's transit system, linking riders to the Breeze bus service and Coaster commuter rail, agency officials said. The Sprinter Corridor Service Improvement Project will be carried out in coordination with NCTD's plans to transition to zero-emission rail operations.